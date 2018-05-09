Mixed reaction to Scott Morrison's third budget

SBS Filipino

Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull shakes hands with Treasurer Scott Morrison after delivering the 2018 Budget in the House of Representatives Source: AAP

Published 9 May 2018 at 4:52pm, updated 9 May 2018 at 4:57pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Maridel Martinez
In what is slated to be the last Budget before the next federal election, this year’s Budget has delivered an economic plan focused on tax relief and boosting businesses. While many are welcoming the tax cuts and focus on economic growth, many interest groups say it does not focus on the real needs of Australians.

