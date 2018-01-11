Mobile Consular Mission's next stop is Victoria

The passport under the act has a 10 year validity while five year validity for eighteen years old and under. However, DFA can limit the validity of the passport to less than ten years whenever the economic interest and political stability of the country requires such restriction.





Secretary of Foreign Affairs Peter Cayetano said there is no price increase for the 10-year passport which cost P950.





In line with this, Honorary Consul of Victoria Felix Pintado talked to SBS about the upcoming Mobile Consular Mission headed by the Philippine embassy that is set to happen on the 15th to 19th of January.





The mobile consular mission is an annual service delivered by the Philippine embassy of Canberra wherein a special team from Philippine embassy do a round to all the capital cities in Australia to provide services such as passport application and renewal, dual citizenship oathtaking and qualified Overseas Filipino Voter registration.





Pintado also added that the service are for people with confirmed appointments only from the embassy thus, they are not accepting walk ins.





604 slots were opened last November of 2017 and now have been filled up.





Pintado also encouraged the people who have confirmed slots to arrive early on schedule, bring the requirements needed by the embassy and wear appropriate clothes on the day.





For more information visit www.philembassy.org.au or www.philconsulate.com.au









