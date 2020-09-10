Mobile Passport Mission temporarily suspended

Highlights Mobile Passport Mission is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

WA Philippine Consul Virma Symons encourages Filipinos to volunteer their time at the Philippine Consulate Perth

Make sure you have all the requirements before you apply for passport extension

The Philippine Embassy states that Filipinos with passport validity of less than six months still have the option to apply for passport renewal at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra or at the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney, if travel regulations allow.





Who are eligible to apply for passport extension

1. Seafarer stranded in Australia





2. Those who are in an emergency situation (i.e. hospitalisation)





3. Philippine national holding a visa with at least 30-day validity

What are the requirements needed

Original passport and photocopy of data page

2 pcs passport size photograph

Filled-out request form and application form (Forms can be downloaded from philippinebassy.org.au

Payment

The Philippine Consulate office does not accept walk-ins so they must make an appointment by calling their office.





