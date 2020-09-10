Mobile Passport Mission temporarily suspended

Philippine passport

Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Mobile Passport Missions to Darwin, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth are temporarily suspended until travel restrictions imposed by states and territories are lifted.

Highlights
  • Mobile Passport Mission is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • WA Philippine Consul Virma Symons encourages Filipinos to volunteer their time at the Philippine Consulate Perth
  • Make sure you have all the requirements before you apply for passport extension
The Philippine Embassy states that Filipinos with passport validity of less than six months still have the option to apply for passport renewal at the Philippine Embassy in Canberra or at the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney, if travel regulations allow.

Who are eligible to apply for passport extension

1. Seafarer stranded in Australia

2. Those who are in an emergency situation (i.e. hospitalisation)

3. Philippine national holding a visa with at least 30-day validity

What are the requirements needed

  • Original passport and photocopy of data page
  • 2 pcs passport size photograph
  • Filled-out request form and application form (Forms can be downloaded from 
    philippinebassy.org.au
  • Payment
The Philippine Consulate office does not accept walk-ins so they must make an appointment by calling their office.

ALSO READ
READ MORE

What to do if your Philippine passport is expiring and you live in Victoria

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence