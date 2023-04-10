Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

Key Points
- Before public high school, the mobile phone ban is already in place in the NSW primary schools, and in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.
- Research from Spain and England shows positive impacts on students' well-being, bullying, and educational outcomes.
- Some parents and students favour the mobile phone ban, but there are still skeptics.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Mobile phone, ipagbabawal na sa mga public high school sa New South Wales
SBS Filipino
10/04/202305:54