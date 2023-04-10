Mobile phone bans to come into effect in NSW public high schools

CHRIS MINNS SCHOOL MOBILE PHONES BAN

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns learns how to check a phone in during a visit to Condell Park High School, Monday, April 03, 2023. NSW high schools will begin discussing ways to enforce a state-wide mobile phone ban to soon come into effect to improve children's learning outcomes. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The newly-elected New South Wales government has moved quickly on an election promise, banning mobile phones in public high schools from later this year.

Key Points
  • Before public high school, the mobile phone ban is already in place in the NSW primary schools, and in every Australian jurisdiction except Queensland and Tasmania.
  • Research from Spain and England shows positive impacts on students' well-being, bullying, and educational outcomes.
  • Some parents and students favour the mobile phone ban, but there are still skeptics.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST
Mobile phone, ipagbabawal na sa mga public high school sa New South Wales image

Mobile phone, ipagbabawal na sa mga public high school sa New South Wales

SBS Filipino

10/04/202305:54
RELATED CONTENT

Ano ang tamang edad para bigyan ang inyng anak ng mobile phone?

What are the negative effects of long screen time on children?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Apo Whang-od.jpg

Philippines' 106-year-old tattoo artist, Apo Whang-od, is Vogue's oldest cover star

The Philippine Blu Girls secured a berth in the World Softball Cup.png

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 10 April

Easter reflection.jpg

'One's faith is one's strength': Filipinos in Australia reflect on Easter Sunday's message

Easter Sunday.jpg

Trending Ngayon: Easter egg hunting, Easter Bilby; Philippines' tradition of crucifixion in Pampanga