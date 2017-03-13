Mobile phone remittance on a fast rise

Michael Liu, World Remit's Regional Director for Asia Pacific, one of the pioneering mobile phone remittance companies, is positive this will further grow in an exponential level as mobile phone technology further improves. He explains the reasons to the Filipino program.
Published 13 March 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 13 March 2017 at 2:52pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The Global System Mobile Association (GSMA) in its latest industry report on Mobile Phone has revealed the number of mobile money accounts has exceeded half a billion users, with more than 90 million new registered users last year. Image: Mobile phone remittances have been instrumental in immediate response in calamities like what happened in the Philippines (GSMA website)
