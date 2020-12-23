Modest changes to Christmas lockdown rules to be implemented in NSW

Highlights On Tuesday, NSW recorded eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Sydney's Northern Beaches residents remain under a stay at home order until at least Christmas Eve

New restrictions in Sydney limit household gatherings to 10 and reintroduce the one person per four square metre for all indoor venues

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in New South Wales, with seven linked to the Northern Beaches cluster at Avalon.





Restrictions for Greater Sydney have been slightly eased for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day (24, 25, 26 DECEMBER).





During that period Greater Sydney residents will be allowed to host 10 adult guests at their home and any children aged under 12.





People within the Northern Beaches area can have up to five residents in their home during that period.





However, existing lockdown conditions well be re-imposed from the 27th of December, subject to health advice.





In relation the northern beaches outbreak, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced two separate lockdown zones will come into force.





“The science and health advice tells us that there are two distinct parts of the northern beaches. We will be separating those areas geographically. The concentration of cases - the epicentre of the cluster - is in the northern part of the northern beaches. There will be a new boundary at the Narrabeen bridge, and the western boundary will be near the Baha'i Temple at Mona Vale road which to locals is a distinguishable boundary”



