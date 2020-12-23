SBS Filipino

Modest changes to Christmas lockdown rules to be implemented in NSW

SBS Filipino

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2020 at 12:14pm
Source: SBS

Majority of coronavirus restrictions across Greater Sydney will remain in place over the Christmas period, with "modest changes" to come into effect in time for Christmas Eve.

Published 23 December 2020 at 12:14pm
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • On Tuesday, NSW recorded eight new locally acquired COVID-19 cases
  • Sydney's Northern Beaches residents remain under a stay at home order until at least Christmas Eve
  • New restrictions in Sydney limit household gatherings to 10 and reintroduce the one person per four square metre for all indoor venues
Eight new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in New South Wales, with seven linked to the Northern Beaches cluster at Avalon.

Restrictions for Greater Sydney have been slightly eased for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day (24, 25, 26 DECEMBER).

Advertisement
 

 

During that period Greater Sydney residents will be allowed to host 10 adult guests at their home and any children aged under 12.

People within the Northern Beaches area can have up to five residents in their home during that period.

However, existing lockdown conditions well be re-imposed from the 27th of December, subject to health advice.

In relation the northern beaches outbreak, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced two separate lockdown zones will come into force.

“The science and health advice tells us that there are two distinct parts of the northern beaches. We will be separating those areas geographically. The concentration of cases - the epicentre of the cluster - is in the northern part of the northern beaches. There will be a new boundary at the Narrabeen bridge, and the western boundary will be near the Baha'i Temple at Mona Vale road which to locals is a distinguishable boundary”

Officials also revealed that 42-thousand COVID-19 tests were conducted yesterday.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?