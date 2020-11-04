Money matters: what RBA’s lowest cash rate level means for your budget

Published 4 November 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 5 November 2020 at 11:11am
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate of 0.1% is at a record low. A cash rate is the interest rate that a central bank – such as the Reserve Bank of Australia or Federal reserve – will charge commercial banks for loans. As to how this might impact your spending and your bank loans, we turn to Finance expert Maria Papa. Listen in.
Highlights
The latest cash rate is the lowest in history
Property buyers can leverage on the low rates
Low-interest rate climate to stay for 2 to 3 years