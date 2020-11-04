SBS Filipino

Money matters: what RBA’s lowest cash rate level means for your budget

(RBA) (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate of 0.1% at its lowest level Source: AAP

Published 4 November 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 5 November 2020 at 11:11am
By Cristina Lazo
The Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate of 0.1% is at a record low. A cash rate is the interest rate that a central bank – such as the Reserve Bank of Australia or Federal reserve – will charge commercial banks for loans. As to how this might impact your spending and your bank loans, we turn to Finance expert Maria Papa. Listen in.

Highlights
  • The latest cash rate is the lowest in history
  • Property buyers can leverage on the low rates
  • Low-interest rate climate to stay for 2 to 3 years
 

 

 

