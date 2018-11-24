SBS Filipino

Monique Shippen's journey to Miss Earth 2018

Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen

Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen

Published 24 November 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 26 November 2018 at 4:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

When you fail once, you get back up and try it again. This is what exactly Monique Shippen did after making it to the Top 10 in the 2011 Miss Earth Australia. She competed again this year and this time, she took home the crown.

After representing Australia in the international environmental-themed beauty pageant, the singer-songwriter and teacher is inspired to join another pageant in the next two years to advocate for more causes.

We caught up with the half-English, half-Filipina beauty as she shares her experience in the competition and her desire to continue promoting environmental awareness. 

Ms Shippen shares a few simple tips, incorporating the 5Rs to help save the environment. 

She also would like to inspire other young ladies to never give up on their dreams.

Miss Earth Australia 2018
Ms Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen (in blue) w/ her elemental court (L-R) Miss Water Susana Downes, Miss Fire Grace Hann & Miss Air Isabel Hislop (The Pageant Queens Facebook) Source: The Pageants Queens Facebook Official


