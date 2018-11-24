Monique Shippen's journey to Miss Earth 2018

After representing Australia in the international environmental-themed beauty pageant, the singer-songwriter and teacher is inspired to join another pageant in the next two years to advocate for more causes.
We caught up with the half-English, half-Filipina beauty as she shares her experience in the competition and her desire to continue promoting environmental awareness.
Ms Shippen shares a few simple tips, incorporating the 5Rs to help save the environment.
She also would like to inspire other young ladies to never give up on their dreams.
Ms Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen (in blue) w/ her elemental court (L-R) Miss Water Susana Downes, Miss Fire Grace Hann & Miss Air Isabel Hislop (The Pageant Queens Facebook) Source: The Pageants Queens Facebook Official