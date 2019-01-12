SBS Filipino

More Australian graduates landing full-time jobs

University Graduates

Published 12 January 2019
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
For the fourth year in a row the prospects of university graduates securing a job has risen, with the majority of students who complete a degree securing a job within four months. Universities and recruiters attribute it to a move towards "holistic" education.

