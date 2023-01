Available in other languages

Available in other languages

highlights Computer shops can open but only limited to on-line learning

Gyms can run Zumba classes but only if the participants are from one household

Training and review centres can operate with only ten students at any one time

Businesses can only operate at 30% capacity

















The government says it would like to restart the economy while taking into consideration the health and safety of the Filipinos





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily