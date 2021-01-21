SBS Filipino

More COVID-19 cases linked to grand slam

SBS Filipino

Ivana Popovic leaves her hotel for a practise tennis session

Ivana Popovic leaves her hotel for a practise tennis session

Published 21 January 2021 at 2:03pm, updated 21 January 2021 at 2:09pm
By Sarah Chlala
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Another three cases of coronavirus have been linked to the Australian Open. While residents in New South Wales could have a raft of COVID-19 restrictions lifted as early as next week.

Highlights
  • Quarantine arrangements for the Australian Open are expected to cost millions of dollars
  • COVID-19 restrictions in NSW are likely to be lifted next week, after a state cabinet meeting
  • Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says coronavirus restrictions should be eased in Greater Brisbane by this Friday (Jan 22)
Australian Open coronavirus case numbers in Victoria are growing.

Three more COVID-19 have been detected to be included in Thursday's data although one player is strongly suspected of shedding the virus.

That takes the number of cases linked to the tennis tournament to 10.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout will be crucial to reopening international travel, with Australia's top health chief predicting overseas travel will be largely unavailable until 2022.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it all depends on the outcome of the vaccine program.

"What we've done all the way through this COVID crisis is just take one step at a time, based on the information we have at the time and not get too far ahead of ourselves and I was on a call the other night with the Norwegian prime minister and a number of the others and they're in the early stages of the vaccine program in a lot of those countries  and there are a few hiccucps there and they're getting past them and what we've learnt all the way through is things change quickly and that means they can improve quickly but sometimes they can deteriorate quickly too so, we just have to play it one step at a time and not create too much anxiety about what might or might not happen."

 

