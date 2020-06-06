More Millennials and Gen Z are becoming eco-conscious according to research

Highlights Millennials and Gen Z home life choices will be increasingly driven by sustainability

The socio-economic and environmental factors younger generation are navigating will affect house design and home-living

Report indicates the traditional large family home model may give way to smaller structures, featuring communal spaces that embrace and adapt to nature

According to Australian horticulturalist, Jamie Durie, Gen Z and Millennials home life choices will be increasingly driven by sustainability.





"New research reveals they will put sustainability first when living in and building their future homes. With younger Australians expected to deconstruct the family home model as we know it. We will see outdoor and living combined, an eclectic, new interior decorating style created and the impact of harsh financial realities may lead to a sharing economy approach to housing."











The Future of Living Report commissioned by Allianz and University of Technology Sydney has revealed how the socio-economic and environmental factors younger generation are navigating will affect house design and home-living. The impact of some of these factors has been magnified recently following the devastating effects of COVID-19 and the bushfires.





The report identifies five key themes that will change the way Australians live and purchase property forever, which sees new approaches to both the interior and exteriors of homes such as: shared living and communal spaces, sustainable materials, native greenery, locally sourced, recycled timber and mismatched furniture.





