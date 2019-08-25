SBS Filipino

More research needed into microplastics in our drinking water

A sample of water that contains possible microplastics at a water treatment plant in the US.

A sample of water that contains possible microplastics at a water treatment plant in the US. Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2019 at 8:14pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Christie Rivera, Claudette Centeno-Calixto
The World Health Organisation is calling for more research into microplastics - the tiny bits of plastics that break down through our soil and waterways, and eventually end up in our stomachs. The report says scientists currently do not know how microplastics effect the human body , but are calling for more research to determine the future risk.

