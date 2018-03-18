SBS Filipino

More than beauty, it's about charity and advocacies: Henna Perez

Henna Perez

Charity Queen Sydney Henna Perez Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Published 18 March 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 1:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
"You have to stay positive and ask for help," advises Mutya ng Sydney Charity Queen 2018 winner Henna Perez to those experiencing bullying.

Though, she started joining beauty competitions at a very young age, the beauty title holder and singer aims to advocate more for the youth particularly those who are experiencing bullying.

As she herself has experienced bullying before, she knows what is it like to be bullied.

But, she stays positives and keeps herself busy with studies and joining competitions.

She wiill be competing for the Mutya ng Australia 2018 in Melbourne this April.

Henna Perez
Mutya ng Australia 2018 finalist Henna Perez (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


 

Watch our Facebook live with Henna Perez:



