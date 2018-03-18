More than beauty, it's about charity and advocacies: Henna Perez

Though, she started joining beauty competitions at a very young age, the beauty title holder and singer aims to advocate more for the youth particularly those who are experiencing bullying.





As she herself has experienced bullying before, she knows what is it like to be bullied.





But, she stays positives and keeps herself busy with studies and joining competitions.





She wiill be competing for the Mutya ng Australia 2018 in Melbourne this April.





Mutya ng Australia 2018 finalist Henna Perez (SBS Filipino/A. Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata











