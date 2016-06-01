SBS Filipino

More warnings about the plight of the Great Barrier Reef

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_501479.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2016 at 10:36am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scientists estimate this year's mass bleaching has killed around 35 per cent of coral on the northern and central Great Barrier Reef. Image: Coral bleaching affects captured by monitoring group Coralwatch. (Supplied)

Published 1 June 2016 at 10:36am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The A-R-C Centre for Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, which conducted aerial and underwater surveys of 84 reefs in the World Heritage area, says the full impact of the environmental phenomenon is still unfolding.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January