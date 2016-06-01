More warnings about the plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The A-R-C Centre for Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, which conducted aerial and underwater surveys of 84 reefs in the World Heritage area, says the full impact of the environmental phenomenon is still unfolding.
Published 1 June 2016 at 10:36am
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Scientists estimate this year's mass bleaching has killed around 35 per cent of coral on the northern and central Great Barrier Reef. Image: Coral bleaching affects captured by monitoring group Coralwatch. (Supplied)
