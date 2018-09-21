Morrison announces major school-funding changes

The federal government has secured a $3.2 billion funding deal with Catholic and independent schools to end the war over its Gonski 2.0 funding model. Source: AAP
Published 21 September 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 3:38pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's Catholic and independent school sectors are set to benefit from multi-billion-dollar funding after the Federal Government announced changes to how it would calculate a school's wealth. Critics say the deal represents so-called "hush money" to keep the schools from campaigning against the Government in next year's election.
