SBS Filipino

Morrison announces major school-funding changes

SBS Filipino

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) and Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan arrive to speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, September 20, 2018.

The federal government has secured a $3.2 billion funding deal with Catholic and independent schools to end the war over its Gonski 2.0 funding model. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 September 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 3:38pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Catholic and independent school sectors are set to benefit from multi-billion-dollar funding after the Federal Government announced changes to how it would calculate a school's wealth. Critics say the deal represents so-called "hush money" to keep the schools from campaigning against the Government in next year's election.

Published 21 September 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 3:38pm
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom