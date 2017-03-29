Mortgages could eat up superannuation in future, report warns

Published 29 March 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 29 March 2017 at 4:41pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report has warned pensioners could become the next victims of Australia's housing-affordability crisis. Soaring real-estate costs are increasingly taking up more of people's superannuation savings, forcing some retirees to rely on welfare. Image: A view of residential Sydney (AAP)
