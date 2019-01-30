Mosque bombing in Zamboanga City kills two; injures four others

Other news:





President Rodrigo R. Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippine to crush the Abu Sayyaf Group "by whatever means" following the deadly bomb explosions at a Catholic church in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday that killed 20 people left more than 100 wounded;





Government forces are now hunting down an alleged terrorist cell of the Abu Sayyaf that was tagged as behind the bomb attacks on Sunday at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu;





A leader of lumad group and a peasant leader in Northern Mindanao have been reported missing since Monday, a human rights group reported on Tuesday;





Police in Region 12 and officials of North Cotabato condemned the landmine attack on Monday night by suspected members of the New People's Army in Magpet town that left a policeman dead; and



