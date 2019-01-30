SBS Filipino

Mosque bombing in Zamboanga City kills two; injures four others

SBS Filipino

Zamboanga City

In this photo provided by WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines, apolice investigator examines the scene of a grenade attack in a Muslim mosque in Zamboanga Source: AAP Image/ WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 31 January 2019 at 9:17am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a grenade explosion early Wednesday in a mosque in Zamboanga City.

Published 30 January 2019 at 4:25pm, updated 31 January 2019 at 9:17am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Other news: 

President Rodrigo R. Duterte ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippine to crush the Abu Sayyaf Group "by whatever means" following the deadly bomb explosions at a Catholic church in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday that killed 20 people left more than 100 wounded;

Government forces are now hunting down an alleged terrorist cell of the Abu Sayyaf that was tagged as behind the bomb attacks on Sunday at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral in Jolo, Sulu; 

A leader of lumad group and a peasant leader in Northern Mindanao have been reported missing since Monday, a human rights group reported on Tuesday;

Police in Region 12 and officials of North Cotabato condemned the landmine attack on Monday night by suspected members of the New People's Army in Magpet town that left a policeman dead; and 

The Department of Transportation has fast tracked the preparatory works for the implementation of the initial phase of the nearly P100 billion Mindanao Railway Project.      

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom