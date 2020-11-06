Most in-demand jobs and industries during COVID normal according to expert

SBS Filipino

Workers are in demand in these few industries amid Covid-19 Pandemic

In demand jobs as we move to COVID normal Source: AAP

Published 6 November 2020 at 3:45pm, updated 7 November 2020 at 10:24am
By Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS

Many have lost their livelihoods as a result of the pandemic. Job expert shares the most in-demand jobs and industries jobseekers may want to get into.

According to government employment services consultant Sheena Reyes-Santos,  job seekers should think carefully about which industry they really want to work in.

She also shares that during these times, employers pay more attention to the soft skills of the applicants.

"Employers are looking at the soft skills. They look at work ethics- doing the right thing at all times even if no one is watching. Adaptability or being strategic. Also being open to feedback, having a team player attitude and growth mindset.This is what they are looking for now apart from the usual qualifications."

She adds one of the good qualities that employers like in many Filipinos is that they are enthusiastic when it comes to work.

“One thing the sets us [Filipinos] apart is our enthusiasm. "

A woman a a job interview
Source: Getty Images


To guide job seekers, here are the most in-demand industries and jobs at this time:

1. Health services industry

"These are nurses, carers of aged people or people with disabilities. Many Australian employers are looking for support workers," Ms Santos says.

2. Food production

Ms Santos says there is also many opportunities in the food production industry.

"Farms are crying for people. They want people who can do harvesting, picking, planting, packing."

She adds because the hospitality industry is also gradually improving, there are also jobs there for hospitality students.

3. Driving jobs

Ms Santos shares that many Filipinos in Australia are unaware that they can also work as drivers.

"You can use your Philippine licence but even better if you change it to your state licence."

4. Customer service or call centre jobs

Filipinos are well-known when it comes to this industry, but Ms Santos says applicants should be able to translate their qualifications in their resume and also work on improving their communication skills.

"We are all known as customer service people and call center agents. But we need to put it in paper and it entails improvement in our communication skills."

5. IT industry

One of the growing industries is information technology.

"Even with the pandemic, it is an industry that gets bigger and bigger," she adds.

