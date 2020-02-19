SBS Filipino

Mother gives emotional evidence at Disability Royal Commission

SBS Filipino

Royal Commission on children with disability

16 year old Finlay Browne, who died in 2016 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2020 at 8:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Abbie O’Brien, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two mothers of down syndrome children have given emotional evidence at the disability royal commission in Sydney.

Published 20 February 2020 at 8:19am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Abbie O’Brien, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of the mothers described "the lack of urgency" by hospital staff in treating her son, in the lead up to his death in 2016.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom