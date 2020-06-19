Mother's love: Raising awareness about Sickle Cell Disease

Mother of four, Agnes Nsofwa made it her life goal to raise awareness and support.





She and her husband Preston started the Australian Sickle Cell Advocacy .











Sickle Cell Disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the world

Blood tests can determine if you are a carrier of the sickle cell trait

June 19 is World Sickle Day

"The only cure at the moment is a bone marrow transplant. My daughter was the first child to have the transplant here in Australia. It was very successful, now there's hope that other people can also do the same," says Agnes Nsofwa, co-founder of Australian Sickle Cell Advocacy





