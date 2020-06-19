SBS Filipino

Mother's love: Raising awareness about Sickle Cell Disease

11-year-old sickle cell disease survivor Mapalo Joy Nsofwa with her mother Agnes and father Preston Source: SBS

Published 19 June 2020
By Maridel Martinez
Agnes Nsofwa was not aware she was a carrier of the Sickle Cell Disease gene until her youngest child was born with Sickle Cell Anemia.

Mother of four, Agnes Nsofwa made it her life goal to raise awareness and support.

She and her husband Preston started the 
Australian Sickle Cell Advocacy
.

 

Highlights

  • Sickle Cell Disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the world
  • Blood tests can determine if you are a carrier of the sickle cell trait
  • June 19 is World Sickle Day
"The only cure at the moment is a bone marrow transplant. My daughter  was the first child to have the transplant  here in Australia. It was very successful, now there's hope that other people can also do the same," says Agnes Nsofwa, co-founder of Australian Sickle Cell Advocacy

