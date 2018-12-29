SBS Filipino

Ms Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen reveals her first love

Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen

Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen

Published 29 December 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 29 December 2018 at 1:44pm
By Annalyn Violata
She may have represented Australia in the international competition Miss Earth this year, but do you know what Monique Shippen's first love is? Listen in as she reveals it here.

https://www.facebook.com/facebook/videos/1130126400489485/

