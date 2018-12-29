Ms Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen reveals her first love

Miss Earth Australia 2018 Monique Shippen Source: SBS Filipino
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
She may have represented Australia in the international competition Miss Earth this year, but do you know what Monique Shippen's first love is? Listen in as she reveals it here.
