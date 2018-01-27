SBS Filipino

Ms Gay & Ms Transsexual 2018, living their dreams

SBS Filipino

Ms Gay and Ms Transsexual 2018

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 January 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 27 January 2018 at 12:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Candidates and organiser of Miss gay and Miss Transsexual Australia International 2018 educates us about the LGBTQIA, the challenges they face, the upcoming International pageant to happen in St. Kilda alongside the pride march and how they stay positive in spreading the message of love and acceptance.

Published 27 January 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 27 January 2018 at 12:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul