Ms Gay & Ms Transsexual 2018, living their dreams

Source: SBS Filipino
Published 27 January 2018 at 12:07pm, updated 27 January 2018 at 12:48pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages
Candidates and organiser of Miss gay and Miss Transsexual Australia International 2018 educates us about the LGBTQIA, the challenges they face, the upcoming International pageant to happen in St. Kilda alongside the pride march and how they stay positive in spreading the message of love and acceptance.
