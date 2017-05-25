SBS Filipino

MSU, Marawi City Evacuation Update

Published 25 May 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 25 May 2017 at 3:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Students staff at the Mindanao State University (MSU), Marawi City campus are preparing to leave for Iligan City. MSU Vice President and Chair of the MSU Crisis Committee Rashid Paca assures us that all students are safe MSU, Marawi City is the University's biggest campus with around 20,000 students

  Image: Residents fleeing from Marawi (Getty Images)

