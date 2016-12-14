Walgett Community College High School has undergone a dramatic transformation, with brand new facilities and a series of programs to combat its history of violence and disadvantage.
Street sign going to Walgett Source: SBS
Published 15 December 2016 at 10:41am, updated 15 December 2016 at 11:57am
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It was once called the worst school in the state of New South Wales. But as the 2016 school year ends, (dec 16) students in the remote town of Walgett are ending on a positive note. Image: Street sign going to Walgett (SBS) Much-maligned high school moves to turn around image
Published 15 December 2016 at 10:41am, updated 15 December 2016 at 11:57am
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share