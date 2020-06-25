Multi-million dollar rescue package for the Arts sector

Highlights
- The JobMaker funding plan will see a 250 million dollar funding boost for the arts sector.
- The package includes 75 million dollars in grants for new events including festivals, concerts and tours.
- It also includes 90 million dollars in concessional loans, 50-million dollars to help film and television production and a further 35-million dollars in direct assistance for organisations such as theatres and dance groups.
While it's been welcomed by most in the sector, some critics says it's too little too late.