Multi-million dollar rescue package for the Arts sector

Highlights The JobMaker funding plan will see a 250 million dollar funding boost for the arts sector.

The package includes 75 million dollars in grants for new events including festivals, concerts and tours.

It also includes 90 million dollars in concessional loans, 50-million dollars to help film and television production and a further 35-million dollars in direct assistance for organisations such as theatres and dance groups.

While it's been welcomed by most in the sector, some critics says it's too little too late.





















