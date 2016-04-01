SBS Filipino

Multicultural, Indigenous groups welcome domestic-violence report

Published 1 April 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 2:09pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Multicultural and Indigenous groups have welcomed the release of a report by the Victorian Royal Commission into Family Violence. The report has offered 227 recommendations on improving the state's current domestic-violence services, with Premier Daniel Andrews promising to implement all of them. Image: Premier Daniel Andrews, promising action (AAP)

