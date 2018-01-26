SBS Filipino

Multicultural people flock for Australia Day Parade in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

Multicultural crowd and number of policemen seen as Australia day parade in Melbourne commence. 26 Jan 2018

Multicultural crowd and number of policemen seen as Australia day parade in Melbourne commence. 26 Jan 2018 Source: Christie Rivera

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:26am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A tight security and people from diverse culture were first sighted at Flinders street as early as 10 in the morning. Christie Rivera tells us the early happenings for the Australia Day Parade in Melbourne.

Published 26 January 2018 at 2:46pm, updated 31 January 2018 at 11:26am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul