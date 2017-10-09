SBS Filipino

Multicultural youth engages on issues affecting the wider community

MyNT's execs Russel Sprout, Krshna Capaque, Geraldine Cusher, Margo Hi, Zade Mauger and John Kyaw Naing at the FECCA Conference 2017 Source: MyNT

Published 9 October 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 9 October 2017 at 4:47pm
By Christophe Mallet
Multicultural Youth takes the center stage on FECCA Conference 2017 Youth Day program last week where young people tackles issues that affect them and the wider Australian community. Image: MyNT's execs Russel Sprout, Krshna Capaque, Geraldine Cusher, Margo Hi, Zade Mauger and John Kyaw Naing (Photo credit: MyNT)

MyNT or Multicultural Youth Northern Territory, a youth-led organisation which envisions a united body of empowered young people, equipped with skills and resources to make their ideas reality, played a vital part on FECCA's Youth Day program.

MyNT Chair Filipino-Australian Krshna Capaque shares the importance of youth engaging with the challenges and possibilities for multicultural Australia as she was interviewed by SBS French program's Christophe Mallet.



Watch MyNT's Krshna Capaque and Mohammad Al Khafaji, Chair FECCA Youth Committee at the FECCA's Youth Day program:



 

