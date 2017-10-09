Multicultural youth engages on issues affecting the wider community

Available in other languages

MyNT or Multicultural Youth Northern Territory, a youth-led organisation which envisions a united body of empowered young people, equipped with skills and resources to make their ideas reality, played a vital part on FECCA's Youth Day program.





MyNT Chair Filipino-Australian Krshna Capaque shares the importance of youth engaging with the challenges and possibilities for multicultural Australia as she was interviewed by SBS French program's Christophe Mallet.







Watch MyNT's Krshna Capaque and Mohammad Al Khafaji, Chair FECCA Youth Committee at the FECCA's Youth Day program:















