SBS Filipino

Murri activist Ken Canning, respecting women, respecting Mother Earth

SBS Filipino

Ken Canning

Ken Canning/Burruga Gutya, Indigenous activist, writer and poet Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 July 2018 at 9:07pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 9:22pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Every indigenous peoples in the world recognise Mother Earth is our ultimate mother, she gives life to everything," so firmly believes Murri activist, writer and poet Ken Canning on the importance of women. "If you do not have respect for the giver of life and if you disrespect women, you're disrespecting your own Mother Earth... You can not disrespect the one who brought you into this world," he says.

Published 8 July 2018 at 9:07pm, updated 8 July 2018 at 9:22pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the country celebrates the NAIDOC (National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week, this year particularly recognises the role Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have played and continue to play as pillars of our society.

With the theme, "Because of Her, We Can!", local and national events are happening in Australia from Sunday 8 July through to Sunday 15 July.

Indigenous activist Ken Canning continues to advocate for the true stories of Indigenous peoples to be told, not to point fingers to any one but to tell the country how the present situation came to being.

"You can never understand yourself as a nation until you know the truth," says the Murri activist.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom