Murri activist Ken Canning, respecting women, respecting Mother Earth

As the country celebrates the NAIDOC (National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee) Week, this year particularly recognises the role Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have played and continue to play as pillars of our society.





With the theme, "Because of Her, We Can!", local and national events are happening in Australia from Sunday 8 July through to Sunday 15 July.





Indigenous activist Ken Canning continues to advocate for the true stories of Indigenous peoples to be told, not to point fingers to any one but to tell the country how the present situation came to being.





"You can never understand yourself as a nation until you know the truth," says the Murri activist.









