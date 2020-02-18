Music and marinade: Singer bottles the taste of Pinoy barbecue

"Remember why you’re doing what you're doing."





Crocqhenri "CrocQ" Lucero works in music and food, always mindful of the reasons why he chose both.





Taking notes

Proudly holding the title of first Filipino born in Vanuatu, CrocQ grew up with a mum who influenced his love for singing.





"My mum was singing in a bar called Henri Crocq (named after the artist) when she was pregnant with me; [hence,] my name," he says, adding, "My mum and uncle still sing together - their band is 'Talk of the Town'. They cater to ballroom dancers and do anything from cha-cha to rumba."





CrocQ began his career as a professional singer at the age of 14. Source: CrocQ Lucero





Although CrocQ opted for Mariah Carey-type ballads over cha-cha and rumba when he began his career at 14, he admits that the duo taught him how to perform for a crowd and "how to get the party started".





With a little help from my friends

Getting the party started for CrocQ isn't only about the music he sings, but about the food he loves to make.





"I was a big-boned kid. I loved food and one of my fondest memories was my uncle would cook barbecue chicken wings. He would have this huge bucket of marinated wings and he would cook it on this small grill," he shares, adding, "Then I started creating my own barbecue. It was always a hit at parties."





"I was a big-boned kid. I loved food." Source: CrocQ Lucero





The popularity of the barbecue among his peers prompted CrocQ to turn his specialty into a venture. Initially, CrocQ thought of running a food truck.





"[I have a friend who is a] welder. I pitched him the idea that I wanted to build this trailer," he shares, adding, "I have a love for mini coopers - that's why my business is called Mini Pinoy Grill. My friend said he would build my trailer if I gave him one of my old minis."





CrocQ lost one of his old minis and he found that the trailer was too big for his remaining mini to pull; but the business name stuck, with CrocQ launching it on his birthday.





"I have a love for mini coopers - that's why my business is called Mini Pinoy Grill." Source: CrocQ Lucero





"It was my birthday and I had a wedding gig the day before the launch as well. I didn't realise the wedding was in Coffs Harbour so I was like, Oh my God, I already have all this food ready - what am I going to do? "





What CrocQ did was prep barbecue the whole night, drive to Coffs Harbour, sold his products in a Newcastle market and sang at another gig at night.





CrocQ Lucero feels grateful for his supportive family and friends. Source: CrocQ Lucero





"It was a whirlwind," he says, adding, "I'm lucky with the friends I have. A friend said, Don't worry, bro - I'll drive you to the wedding and drive you back - that was four hours of driving early in the morning. I have unbelievable support from my friends and family."





When it comes to family, CrocQ is amazed by the support from his 96-year old grandmother in particular.





"I have a commercial on my website - my mama is the main attraction. It took a bit of convincing," he says, adding, "I felt sorry for her. It was so hot that day and she was cooking barbecue; but she was the biggest trooper."











A little bit of this, a little bit of that

With his trooper of a grandmother and loved ones around him, CrocQ operated his food trailer until he could no longer continue it.





"Most markets are during weekends and it was hard because I was booked with my music during those days. I was exhausted but I didn't want to give up on the dream. I decided to bottle the marinade and still get the flavour out there."





CrocQ with Dennis, the food scientist (left) and and Philip of Ramsa Food Production. Source: CrocQ Lucero





Getting the flavour out there meant ringing up the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST), being led to a food scientist and giving him a taste of the prototype which CrocQ brought in a Voss water bottle.





"We also used Kickstarter as a launching pad to create awareness. That's where we launched. We didn't hit our target but we went ahead with the bottled marinade anyway."





While CrocQ went ahead with the bottled marinade, he admits that the difficulty in pushing the business is explaining the taste of Filipino barbecue - especially to people unfamiliar with it.





"Filipino barbecue is hard to describe, but I think it's all about well-rounded, balanced flavours." Source: Supplied





"Filipino barbecue is hard to describe, but I think it's all about well-rounded, balanced flavours - it's sweet, salty, tangy, [with the taste of] soy and with a little bit of spice," he says, adding, "I do a lot of tastings around Sydney and New South Wales."





CrocQ plans on expanding his reach beyond Sydney and New South Wales.





"I want to have a mini takeout franchise eventually - not a huge setup, just get the word out there about our own barbecue," he says, adding, "Just offer food filled with Filipino joy."





