Music, art, theatre, and more: The rich traditions of Australian pop culture

Australia has one of most museums in the world. It ranks 17th with more than 900 museums across the country.





"The main thing with visual arts is they move you and inspire you. You watch something it moves you like it stirs you on the inside and it makes you wonder how beautiful and how amazing someone's work is. And my favorite go-to is the Art Gallery of NSW, by artist, classical artists,” shares singer and actor Marcus Rivera.





Australia's most treasured visual arts are its Aboriginal rock arts that have existed for thousands of years now. Some of these rock arts are found in the famous Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory which is considered to have one of the largest collections of rock art in the world.





Advertisement

Listen to this Australia Explained episode here:





LISTEN TO Australia Explained: Musika, sining, teatro, atbp: Mayamang tradisyon ng kulturang pop ng Australia SBS Filipino 23/02/2022 22:37 Play

Australia celebra la Semana de Reconciliación Nacional: ‘Sé valiente. Haz cambios’ Source: Getty Images/Westend61





In music, rock music remains as one of the most popular type of music in Australia.





“Australia is predominantly very rock-kind of industry. The likes of Johnny Farnham were very popular back in the 70s, 80s and 90s and even to day," shares theatrical singer Marcus.





"The most iconic is Johnny Farnham, and from the pop era of the 90s is Delta Goodrem, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, and very current is Sean Miley Moore.”







Australians INXS, Keith Urban and Jessica Mauboy are among the popular ones too, who are among the favourites of Central Coast singer Myla Jones.





For musical theatre, Sydney Opera House and the State Theatre in Melbourne are among the popular venues for musical performances.





"Artists here in Australia when they start in the musical theatre industry, even in the operatic industry, and in the film, TV, their real end game is is Broadway, o Hollywood, or the Metropolitan Theatre for the Opera students," says Marcus.” Singer and Actor Marcus Rivera (middle), with the whole cast of Miss Saigon, played 'The Engineer' in the musical production. Source: Courtesy of Violi Calvert





Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been creating music in Australia for thousands of years, using song, dance and many musical instruments. Didgeridoo and clapsticks are among the popular instruments.





riginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been creating music in Australia for thousands of years, using song, dance and many musical instruments. One ins Source: Getty Images/kerriekerr





Tim John Edward Gray is an Gumbaynggirr Wiradjuri Bidjigal First Nations man and is the lead singer of the Green Hand Band. He says that music created by First Nations traditional instruments give a voice to Mother Earth.





Listen to all episodes of Australia Explained in Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts or Spotify .





Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24 .







ALSO READ/LISTEN TO









