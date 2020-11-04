Music as a tool for healing

Preschool and music teacher Thea Tolentino is studying to be the first licensed music therapist in the Philippines.





Highlights





Advertisement

Currently enrolled at The University of Melbourne completing her Graduate Studies in Music Therapy.

Due to limited funds Thea's friends in the music industry helped raise funds for her first year of studies and was hoping to work in Melbourne to fund the remainder of her course.

The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed her plans, nowadays she is teaching online.

Thea is without family in Melbourne, she was unemployed. During the pandemic she witnessed the bayanihan spirit '"I realized there was truth to what people say, as long as you meet Filipinos, you'll be okay," Thea Tolentino.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











