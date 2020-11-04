SBS Filipino

Music as a tool for healing

SBS Filipino

music therapy, international students, melbourne, mental health

"People respond to music and I want to bring music therapy to the Philippines to help address mental health problems" Source: Thea Tolentino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2020 at 7:20pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 11:17am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A Filipina student in Melbourne, Thea Tolentino wants to bring music as an alternative therapy for mental health issues in the Philippines.

Published 4 November 2020 at 7:20pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 11:17am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Preschool and music teacher Thea Tolentino is studying to be the first licensed music therapist in the Philippines.

 Highlights

Advertisement
  • Currently enrolled at The University of Melbourne completing her Graduate Studies in Music Therapy. 
  • Due to limited funds Thea's friends in the music industry helped raise funds for her first year of studies and was hoping to work in Melbourne to fund the remainder of her course.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has derailed her plans, nowadays she is teaching online.
Thea is without family in Melbourne, she was unemployed. During the pandemic she witnessed  the bayanihan spirit  '"I realized there was truth to what people say, as long as you meet Filipinos, you'll be okay," Thea Tolentino.      

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt