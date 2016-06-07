Muslims worldwide commemorate holy month of Ramadan

It's a time marked by intense prayer, self-reflection, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts, and commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.
Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 7 June 2016 at 2:43pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Muslims around the world are marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which has begun (June 6) in many Islamic countries. Image: Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AAP)
