Muslims worldwide commemorate holy month of Ramadan

Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia

Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia Source: AAP

Published 7 June 2016 at 11:31am, updated 7 June 2016 at 2:43pm
By Aileen Phillips
Available in other languages

Muslims around the world are marking the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which has begun (June 6) in many Islamic countries. Image: Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AAP)

It's a time marked by intense prayer, self-reflection, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts, and commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

