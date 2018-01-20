SBS Filipino

My Australia: Alvin Fernandez

SBS Filipino

Alvin Fernandez

Alvin Fernandez Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2018 at 11:47am, updated 20 January 2018 at 11:51am
By Kyle Brown
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After his parents migrated to Australia, Alvin Fernandez had planned to study at university... But when those plans didn't work out, he ended up chasing a creative dream.

Published 20 January 2018 at 11:47am, updated 20 January 2018 at 11:51am
By Kyle Brown
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the lead-up to Australia Day, we're sharing the stories of inspiring people who've made a name for themselves around the country.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul