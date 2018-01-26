SBS Filipino

My Australia: Bruno Djakou

Published 26 January 2018 at 1:11pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 1:20pm
By Nastasya Tay
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
We've been meeting inspirational individuals who've made this country their home. Bruno Djakou raised orphaned gorillas in his native Cameroon - but left and came to Australia for love. He now delivers groceries in Sydney's north - but plans to start his own business.

