My Australia: Bruno Djakou

Source: SBS
Published 26 January 2018 at 1:11pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 1:20pm
By Nastasya Tay
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We've been meeting inspirational individuals who've made this country their home. Bruno Djakou raised orphaned gorillas in his native Cameroon - but left and came to Australia for love. He now delivers groceries in Sydney's north - but plans to start his own business.
Published 26 January 2018 at 1:11pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 1:20pm
By Nastasya Tay
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share