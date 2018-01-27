My Australia: Danzel Baker

Rapping in his first language - Yolngu Matha - he's the first Indigenous singer to rap in-language.
Danzel Baker Source: SBS
Published 27 January 2018 at 11:38am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rising music and dance talent Danzel Baker wants to keep Indigenous language alive and inspire young people in remote communities.
Published 27 January 2018 at 11:38am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share