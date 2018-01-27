SBS Filipino

My Australia: Danzel Baker

Danzel Baker

Danzel Baker

Published 27 January 2018 at 11:38am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Rising music and dance talent Danzel Baker wants to keep Indigenous language alive and inspire young people in remote communities.

Rapping in his first language - Yolngu Matha - he's the first Indigenous singer to rap in-language.

