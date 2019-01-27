My Australia: Francesca Hung

In our special SBS series 'My Australia', we meet Francesca Hung [[fran-chess-kuh hoong]] and ask what it means to her to be Australian in 2019.
Miss Universe Australia 2018 Francesca Hung Source: AAP
Miss Universe Australia sees herself as an advocate for cultural diversity - but became entangled in a social media storm after she was accused of being racist.
