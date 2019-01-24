SBS Filipino

My Australia: I defied my migrant parents’ wishes for the career I’d always wanted

Turkish-born Murat Dizdar

Turkish-born Murat Dizdar Source: SBS

Published 24 January 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 1:49pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Turkey-born Murat Dizdar shocked his parents when he abandoned his law degree to pursue a personal passion he'd kept secret for many years. In our special SBS series 'My Australia', we meet Murat Dizdar and ask what it means to him to be Australian in 2019.

