SBS Filipino

My Australia: The councillor who forgave truckie for vile racist attack

SBS Filipino

Sunny Singh at Port Augusta, South Australia

Sunny Singh at Port Augusta, South Australia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2019 at 1:15pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 1:28pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sunny Singh was well-known for his community work in Port Augusta when he decided to run for city council but as he was starting his political career, he found himself the subject of an unprovoked attack.

Published 24 January 2019 at 1:15pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 1:28pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom