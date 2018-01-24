My Australia: Tim Fung

Source: SBS
Published 24 January 2018 at 11:46am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the lead-up to Australia Day, we are meeting some inspirational Australians forging their own paths in the business world. Today, we meet Tim Fung, co-founder and chief executive of the task-sharing application AirTasker. AirTasker is one of many fast-growing start-ups in the share economy, and Mr Fung suggests being allowed to make mistakes along the way has been the key to his success.
Published 24 January 2018 at 11:46am
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share