'My dad is a hero': Fathers on COVID-19 frontline

Dads who are also frontliners

As we celebrate Father's day 2020, let's get to know these inspiring dads who are also COVID-19 frontline warriors.

Highlights
  • Dr Earl Pantillano is a GP and a volunteer at a COVID-19 clinic in Queensland
  • Healthcare worker Bong Pajarillo is a hands-on father to his three children
  • The lockdown period has been an enjoyable time for the Gison family
Balancing family life during the COVID-19 pandemic is not easy but some healthcare workers have managed to become best at both tasks.

Just like these fathers who are not only awesome dads, but are also COVID-19 frontline warriors.

 

 

Dr Earl Pantillano, GP and volunteer at a COVID-19 clinic

Father’s Day 2020 is quite different for the Pantillano family since their dad is busy working as a GP and as a volunteer at a COVID-19 testing clinic.

"Right now he's working at the hospital and also at a COVID-19 clinic. He helps swab new patients and checks up on people," shares his third child, Klarissa Pantillano.

She adds having a father who is also a doctor is cool because they get both medical and life advice from him.

"I always know what to do and go about everything because of my dad. He gives us advice when we go to him, not just medical but also life tips and helps us with our interests as well."

 

The Pantillano family
The Pantillano family Source: Klarisssa Pantillano


Bong Pajarillo, Nurse

Healthcare worker Bong Pajarillo is not just a COVID-19 hero but also a hands-on dad as described by his wife Diane Pajarillo who is also a nurse.

'He's very hands-on as a dad. I'm so lucky that he is [also] a nurse because he knows how to look after us. When I'm working, he takes care of the kids and he maintains the house well."

She shares that her husband always gives his best in his fatherly duties and in his job at the hospital.

"He always gives his best. He does things with excellence. Although he is working full-time as a nurse, he makes sure that he spends quality time with the kids."

 

Pajarillo family
Pajarillo family Source: Diane Pajarillo


Nel Gison, Nurse

Nel Gison works at the ICU and cardiothoracic department of the Austin hospital and is also a father of two lovely girls. 

The lockdown period has been an enjoyable time for the Gison family says his wife Luella Gison.

"We are one of the few families who enjoy the lockdown. During this time, we were able to bond and play with the kids."

For his daughter Sophie and wife Luella, Nel Gison is a superstar.

"My dad is a hero because he is the best dad."

"I can't ask for more because he's very supportive."

Gison family
Giison family Source: Luella Gison


Like and follow us on Facebook for more stories



