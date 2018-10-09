Naga landslide "retrieval operations" cease

Naga landslisde "retrieval operations" halted; Cebu provides transportation to call center agents after hold-up incident; Korean consulate donates 25 vehicles to Cebu; Coast Guard save sailors in distressed yatch off Talibon, Bohol; Mandanaue launches International River Summit; Provincial Tourism Council, Oslob and Cebu Province agree to hike whale watching tours.
Published 9 October 2018 at 12:43pm, updated 9 October 2018 at 12:50pm
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar
