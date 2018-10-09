SBS Filipino

Naga landslide "retrieval operations" cease

SBS Filipino

Rescuers search for survivors at the landslide site in Naga City, on the popular tourist island of Cebu on September 20, 2018

Source: ALAN TANGCAWAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2018 at 12:43pm, updated 9 October 2018 at 12:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar

Published 9 October 2018 at 12:43pm, updated 9 October 2018 at 12:50pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Naga landslisde "retrieval operations" halted; Cebu provides transportation to call center agents after hold-up incident; Korean consulate donates 25 vehicles to Cebu; Coast Guard save sailors in distressed yatch off Talibon, Bohol; Mandanaue launches International River Summit;  Provincial Tourism Council, Oslob and Cebu Province agree to hike whale watching tours.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom