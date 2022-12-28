A revolution for Filipino cuisine

Highlights
- Joff Hernandez started his pop-up vegan Filipino dining venture in 2020.
- He collaborated with restaurant Chibog for multiple vegan dining nights.
- University researchers from Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology, and La Trobe University conducted a survey earlier this year of more than 3000 people to gauge their views and habits towards eating meat. It found almost one third reduced their meat intake in the last year.
'In general, a sustainable diet involves reducing animal proteins in favour of plant-based alternatives, eating locally produced food when it's in season, and choosing food that uses land, water, and other resources responsibly' says Dr Rimante Ronto, Macquarie University.
'We’ve been known to be really heavy meat eaters and also seafood and there’s not a lot of focus on vegetables, so that became the philosophy of Lupa Rice Bar, turn it inside out Filipino culture and make vegetables the star of the show.' Joff Hernandez on creating delicious plant-based food that can compete with other dishes that otherwise would feature meat or seafood products. Credit: SBS/Tim Stevens