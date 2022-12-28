SBS Filipino

A revolution for Filipino cuisine

SBS Filipino

Joff Herrnandez started his pop-up vegan Filipino dining venture in 2020. Two and a half years later, he's seen his small business continue to grow and hosts multiple vegan dining nights in collaboration with Janine Barican of Chibog restaurant. Credit: SBS-Tim Stevens

Published 28 December 2022 at 3:34pm, updated 2 minutes ago at 3:38pm
By Monique Pueblos, SBS Small Business Secrets
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Filipino cuisine is best known for its fresh seafood, flavourful meaty dishes and dairy-based desserts. It's little wonder then, that plant-based Filipino food is almost unheard of.

Highlights
  • Joff Hernandez started his pop-up vegan Filipino dining venture in 2020.
  • He collaborated with restaurant Chibog for multiple vegan dining nights.
  • University researchers from Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology, and La Trobe University conducted a survey earlier this year of more than 3000 people to gauge their views and habits towards eating meat. It found almost one third reduced their meat intake in the last year.

TA700076.JPEG
'We’ve been known to be really heavy meat eaters and also seafood and there’s not a lot of focus on vegetables, so that became the philosophy of Lupa Rice Bar, turn it inside out Filipino culture and make vegetables the star of the show.' Joff Hernandez on creating delicious plant-based food that can compete with other dishes that otherwise would feature meat or seafood products. Credit: SBS/Tim Stevens
'In general, a sustainable diet involves reducing animal proteins in favour of plant-based alternatives, eating locally produced food when it's in season, and choosing food that uses land, water, and other resources responsibly' says Dr Rimante Ronto, Macquarie University.
Melbourne chef on mental healing and business success through plant-based Filipino food

