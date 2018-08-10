NAPLAN results 'on track' despite union warnings: ACARA

Source: AAP
Published 10 August 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 5:06pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The national assessment authority, ACARA, insists NAPLAN results are 'on track' to be released, despite reports of a delay. This year is the first time online testing has been used, with around one fifth of students sitting a digital test instead of the traditional to pen-to-paper. But there are questions over whether the two data sets can be compared
