SBS Filipino

NAPLAN results 'on track' despite union warnings: ACARA

SBS Filipino

A teacher reads a story to young students at The Glenleighden School in Brisbane

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 August 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 5:06pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The national assessment authority, ACARA, insists NAPLAN results are 'on track' to be released, despite reports of a delay. This year is the first time online testing has been used, with around one fifth of students sitting a digital test instead of the traditional to pen-to-paper. But there are questions over whether the two data sets can be compared

Published 10 August 2018 at 4:55pm, updated 10 August 2018 at 5:06pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom