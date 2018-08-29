SBS Filipino

NAPLAN results released despite concern over data quality

Individual student reports will be distributed to homes from now through to mid-September

The final report will be published in December. Source: Getty Images

Published 29 August 2018 at 2:31pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:39pm
By Abby Dinham, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Results from the National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy testing have been released. The preliminary report shows there has been little change overall from last year, but there have been significant improvements across ten years in the areas of numeracy, reading and language convention.

The national curriculum body says there needs to be more work on writing after a decline in results.

