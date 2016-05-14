Published 14 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 1:33pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One million students across Australia underwent three days of NAPLAN (National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy) testing on May 10-12. Image: Students taking NAPLAN tests (AAP) NAPLAN tests to be tailored to skill level in online move
Published 14 May 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 14 May 2016 at 1:33pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For some it will be the last time they sit the test -- taken in years 3,5,7 and 9 -- using a pen and paper.
As this report, the process is gradually moving online.