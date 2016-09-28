SBS Filipino

Narrow win to Clinton isn't enough to topple the Trump juggernaut

SBS Filipino

Patrons watch the presidential deante live on a big screen at King O’Malley’s’ Irish Pub in Canberra

Patrons watch the presidential deante live on a big screen at King O’Malley’s’ Irish Pub in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2016 at 9:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:24pm
By Naomi Salvaratnam, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The experts appear to be giving round one in the United States presidential candidates' debate series to Democrat contender, Hillary Clinton.

Published 28 September 2016 at 9:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:24pm
By Naomi Salvaratnam, Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dissecting the at-times fiery confrontation, some say the narrow win to Ms Clinton isn't enough to topple the Donald Trump juggernaut.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January