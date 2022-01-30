SBS Filipino

National Cabinet meets as students prepare to return to COVID-safe schools

Hand sanitiser and face masks are provided as students return to school in Sydney.

Hand sanitiser is provided as students in Yrs 2-11 wear face masks as they return to school at Fairvale High School in Sydney. Source: AAP//Bianca De Marchi

Published 30 January 2022 at 9:56pm, updated 30 January 2022 at 10:24pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
The vaccine roll out for school aged children and the capacity of the health system to cope with the Omicron wave has been the focus of National Cabinet. Premiers and territory leaders have also been busy reassuring parents as final preparations are made to Covid safety plans ahead of the imminent return to school.

Students and teachers will be among those to do surveillance testing every week under the New South Wales return to school plan.

Eighty per cent of  schools have received their allocated rapid tests, and Premier Dominic Perrottet says that demonstrates how much work has been done to ensure children can come back to the classroom safely.

Highlights

  • Most students are returning to school in New South Wales in February.
  • A group of nurses staged a protest in South Western Sydney over staffing levels, which they say are at critical levels.
  • Part of the concern over the vaccine rollout is also that key age groups have fallen behind expectations in parts of Australia.
The vaccine rollout, including the importance of boosters, was on the agenda at Thursday's National Cabinet meeting.

The states and territories have become concerned about low rates of booster uptake across the population, potentially because of the federal government's messaging over the past few months that Omicron is a more contagious but milder form of the virus.

That has led to speculation that people have started to believe they don't need a third dose.

But in New South Wales, chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant says the research clearly shows otherwise.

"Every report that is published, every study, shows the benefit of having that booster dose. Just because we're asking you to have a booster doesn't mean that the vaccines in any way don't work. But what we know is that the omicron variant's changed a bit, and that third dose will actually increase your protection. And it is critical that we get the population boosted."

 

 

