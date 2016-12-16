SBS Filipino

National register proposed to crack down on the financial abuse of the elderly

Published 16 December 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 16 December 2016 at 3:07pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Australia's Law Reform Commission wants to make it much harder for children to steal from their elderly parents. The Commission released a discussion paper which puts forward a range of reforms, including creating a national register of enduring powers of attorney It's also suggesting tighter witnessing and reporting requirements for powers of attorney, and requiring banks to take steps to prevent financial abuse. Image: most common type of elder abuse is financial abuse ((AAP)

